Dash Record Six Extra-Base Hits, Put Away Emperors 5-3

May 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Powered by resilient offense and a tight bullpen, the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Rome Braves 5-3 in the fourth game of six on Friday night in front of 3,982 fans.

RHP Juan Carela got the ball for Winston-Salem and allowed the first run of the game in the first inning. RF Stephen Paolini singled, stole second and third on two consecutive pitches, and scored on a single from DH Stephen Zebrowski.

Righthander Spencer Schwellenbach started to wear in the third inning at the hand of a hungry Dash offense. Chris Lanzilli led off with a double and was followed by Mario Camilletti, who singled into right field. Lanzilli sped home on the hit but was was thrown out at the plate, allowing Camilletti to take second on the throw. Samuel Zavala tied the game on an RBI double, took third on a 6-3 groundout, and scored on a single by Shawn Goosenberg that put the Dash in front 2-1.

Rome fought back in the fourth inning, as Justin Janas led off with a walk. Janas was then doubled home by Ambioris Tavarez, who tied the game 2-2. Rome took the lead back on two straight sacrifice flies to center sending Tavarez to third and eventually home.

Winston-Salem knotted the game in the fourth as D.J. Gladney doubled with one out. A single from Bryce Willits pushed Gladney to third and a throwing error to second by catcher Nick Clarno allowed Gladney to score, 3-3.

The Dash came into the fifth ready to strike back. Mario Camilletti led off with a double, was sacrifieced to third and plated the leading run as Shawn Goosenberg batted into a fielding error by te third baseman Nick Ward.

Winston-Salem added some insurance in the eighth. D.J. Gladney tripled to left center field and was sent home on a sacrifice fly to right by Bryce Willits.

Eric Adler entered in the ninth to record his fourth save and the Dash took game five by a final score of 5-3. Reliever José Ramirez earned a win through 4.2 IP. Spencer Schwellenbach took the loss.

The Dash look to win their first series of 2024 in game five on Saturday, where Noah Schultz will take the mound for the second time at home. Rome's starter has not yet been announced.

