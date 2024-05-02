Touch-Some-Trucks, Buster's Birthday Comes to ShoreTown on May 11th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will host a special double-promotion of Touch-Some-Trucks and Buster's Birthday , presented by Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach, on Saturday, May 11th at their 4:05 pm game against Wilmington (Nationals).

The gates will open at 3:00 pm and there will be wide variety of vehicles from organizations including First Responders and construction companies. Kids will be able to explore these vehicles both inside and outside of the stadium.

Touch-Some-Trucks has been one of the more popular promotions over the last several years.

The day also includes Buster's Birthday celebration. The lovable BlueClaws mascot will celebrate with his mascot friends at the game. Fans are encouraged to sign the giant birthday card for the BlueClaws biggest fan which will be located on the concourse behind home plate.

As part of the day, the BlueClaws have a special Ticket & Merch package, through which fans can get a game ticket and a BlueClaws stuffed animal plush for just $25. Fans can choose their plush item when the arrive at the Claws Cove on May 11th.

This is also a Chick-fil-A Friends & Family game, where fans can get four tickets, four hats, and four Chick-fil-A meal vouchers for just $80.

Fans are encouraged to stay afterwards for Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Children's Specialized Hospital.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 8-million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception.

