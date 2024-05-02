Exposito, Emperors Boil Crawdads in Game Three

May 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors' E.J. Exposito on game night

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors' E.J. Exposito on game night(Rome Emperors)

ROME, GA - Exposito's three hits and the bullpen's 6.1 innings of dominance declawed the Crawdads in Thursday night's 8-4 victory.

Hickory would end up walking in a run in the first after Rome's 1-2-3 hitters all reached and before walks to Zebrowski and Ward. After Hickory got one back in the second, E.J. Exposito's fourth homerun of the year traveled 493-feet and put the lead back at two. Again, the Crawdads had the answer in the third, scoring two on a trio of base hits including a triple from Yosy Galan. Three more walks and three more base hits put a five spot on the board in the bottom of the fifth. Worrell, Ward, and Exposito all had two plus hits in what was an 11-hit night for Rome's offense.

Cory Wall surrendered six hits over 2.2 innings, earning the no decision. Elison Joseph was first out of the pen, ceding just one hit in 2.1 innings and striking out 3. Joseph earned the win and extended his scoreless appearance streak to four games. Tyree Thompson and Landon Harper threw two innings each to put a bow on game three.

Spencer Schwellenbach is game four's probable starter against Hickory's Joseph Mantalvo. The Duraznos de Roma debut tomorrow at 7:00 pm on firework Friday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.