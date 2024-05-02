Dash Defeat Emperors 5-2, Take First Series Victory of 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - After a lengthy 8-7 loss in twelve innings on Saturday, the Dash bounced back on Sunday, taking the series finale against Rome by the score of 5-2.

Much like the night before, Winston-Salem came prepared to hit and score early. Loidel Chapelli led off the first inning with a single, advanced to second on base hit from Samuel Zavala, stole third base and was pushed across the plate on a 6-3 groundout by Shawn Goosenberg.

The Dash made things worse for Rome starter Drue Hackenberg in the second. D.J. Gladney walked to lead off the inning and moved to third on a single from Chris Lanzilli. Catcher Weston Eberly logged his first RBI of 2024, knocking in Gladney and pushing the Dash ahead 2-0. With Lanzilli at second on the RBI single, Loidel Chapelli walked to put runners at first and second for Samuel Zavala. Zavala grounded into a 4-6 fielder's choice that brought Lanzilli home to extend Winston-Salem's lead to 3-0.

Winston-Salem tacked on another run in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk dealt to Chris Lanzilli. With the Dash in front 4-0, Drue Hackenberg's day came to an end at 2.2 innings, five hits, four earned runs, five walks and two strikeouts.

Dash Starter Riley Gowens pitched well through five innings, allowing only one run on a homer from E.J. Exposito in the fifth inning. Gowens allowed two hits in total while walking two and striking out six.

Winston-Salem would snag a run back in their own fifth inning. Wes Kath led off with walk and moved to second as Chris Lanzilli was hit by a pitch. Loidel Chapelli grounded into in a throwing error from Rome shortstop Ambioris Tavarez, who flung the ball past first base and sent Kath home to put the Dash up 5-1.

Rome tallied another run in the seventh frame as Bryson Worrell hit his first home run of the year, making the score 5-2, which would be carried out through the rest of the game to a Dash Victory.

Eric Adler recorded his fifth save on the year while striking out two batters. Gowens earned the win and moves to a 1-1 record. Drue Hackenberg took the loss. The 5-2 victory secured the first series win in 2024 for Winston-Salem and the team will look to carry the momentum to Greensboro on Tuesday where they'll face the Grasshoppers in game one of a six-game set.

