De Los Santos Sets All-Time Cyclones Steals Record; Brooklyn Falls to Aberdeen, 7-1, in 10 Innings

May 2, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a stellar debut at the High-A level for RHP Jonah Tong, the Cyclones were defeated by the Ironbirds on Thursday, 7-1. Tong hurled five innings, while giving up only one unearned run. Between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn, the 2022 Mets 7th rounder now has yet to allow an unearned run in 23.2 innings.

Jonah Tong struck out Nick Maton, a guy with more than 500 plate appearances in the major leagues, for his first Brooklyn strikeout as part of a scoreless top of the 1st.

OF Omar De Los Santos came on as a pinch-runner in the bottom of the ninth, and proceeded to swipe both second and third base to become the new Cyclones all-time stolen base king with 52 during his time on Coney Island.

Aberdeen opened the scoring with an unearned run in the second inning. After CF Elio Prado reached on an error by RF Jefrey De Los Santos, C Randy Florentino drove him in a couple of batters later on a single through the right side of the infield. With runners on the corners and only one out, Tong beared down from there and retired the next two batters to keep the deficit at just a run.

After Tong departed, RHP Dakota Hawkins came on and was stupendous in relief. The Washington State product gave Brooklyn a bevy of length out of the 'pen. Hawkins threw four innings without letting up any runs on just a single hit with four strikeouts.

Brooklyn's answer did not come until the seventh. The 'Clones put the first three men on base thanks to a double from 1B Nick Lorusso, single from 2B Junior Tilien, and DH Nolan McLean reaching on an error. After RF Jefrey De Los Santos struck out for the first out of the inning, RHP Juan Nuñez issued a bases-loaded balk, allowing Brooklyn to tie the game. Nuñez would retire the next two batters though, to keep the game tied.

Despite not scoring in the ninth to walk it off, Brooklyn achieved a bit of history. OF Omar De Los Santos came on as a pinch-runner, and proceeded to steal second base to set the new career steals record for the Cyclones with number 51. He immediately proceeded to grab number 52 when he stole third base thereafter. Still, RHP Yaqui Rivera punched two to leave the winning run 90 feet from scoring.

The floodgates opened for Aberdeen in the 10th. After a strikeout to start the frame, C Randy Florentino knocked in the automatic runner to give the Ironbirds the lead. Next, a single from pinch-hitter 1B Creed Willems followed by a base knock from 2B Tavian Josenberger enabled Aberdeen to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Ironbirds weren't done yet. After Josenberger stole second, SS Carter Young doubled home a pair to push the Aberdeen lead to 5-1. After DH Mac Horvath walked, RHP Joshua Cornielly exited the ballgame. He was charged with the loss, allowing six runs on four hits while recording just one out.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, RHP Diosmerky Taveras could not fare much better. The righty induced a ground out, but then allowed two run single off the bat of Prado to make it 7-1. The Brooklyn bats could not muster a response, going down one-two-three in the home 10th.

Brooklyn and Aberdeen return to action Friday at Maimonides Park. RHP Brandon Sproat (1-0, 1.23 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn, where he'll oppose RHP Zachary Fruit (0-1, 3.86). First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

