Hot Rods Game Notes

August 27, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... Bowling Green came out on top in a pitcher's duel against the Rome Braves 2-1 on Thursday. Pedro Martinez went deep in the second inning, supplying all of the offense for the Hot Rods with his two-run homer. Rome mustered one run in the fourth, but the Hot Rods won 2-1. Evan McKendry went four innings, surrendering one unearned run on three hits. Michael Mercado picked up his second win of the year while Alan Strong earned his first save.

Race to 70... Bowling Green and fellow affiliate Charleston are in a race to be the first minor league team to 70 wins. After both won on Thursday, both teams are currently at 69 wins. Both teams are 69-30 this season and both have gone 6-4 over their last 10 games.

Getting Close... With his 21st bomb of the year, Evan Edwards is tied for second place in single-season home runs in Hot Rods history. Edwards and Ronaldo Hernandez ('18) are tied at second place, just one behind franchise leader Derek Dietrich, who had 22 homers in 2011. Jordan Qsar is also within striking distance of the record. He is currently sitting in third place with 20 homers in 2021. Grant Witherspoon has put himself in fifth place with 18 homers this season.

First Time in a Long Time... With a loss on Tuesday, Bowling Green has lost back-to-back games. This was the first time that the Hot Rods lost consecutive games since July 3rd through July 6th. During that span, the Hot Rods lost two games to Greensboro and one game to Rome. Bowling Green lost on Sunday at Greensboro and Tuesday against Rome but got back in the win column Wednesday.

High-A East Player of the Week... Evan Edwards returned to his hometown in Greensboro, North Carolina, and brought home the High-A East Player of the Week award. Edwards smashed three home runs, along with having two multi-hit and multi-RBI games. Overall for the series, he corralled a .333 average with seven RBIs and scored seven runs.

Yesterday's Notes... Edwards has an eight-game hit streak... Martinez brought his hit streak to eight games... He also had his seventh multi-RBI performance of the season... Bowling Green is 45-16 when scoring first this season... They are 47-4 when outhitting their opponents... BG is 23-10 against Rome this year... They are 31-14 against them all-time... With a Greensboro loss, Bowling Green is now eight games ahead in the High-A East South Division...

Now pitching: Ian Seymour... Seymour was added to the Hot Rods roster on Tuesday, along with Alika Williams and Nathan Witt. He comes to Bowling Green after striking out 59 batters in 35.1 innings of work with Low-A Charleston. He posted a 2.55 ERA and a 2-0 record over 10 appearances with the Riverdogs. The southpaw was a second round selection for the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 MLB Draft.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.