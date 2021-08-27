Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 27)

The Dash take on Hudson Valley for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (37-61) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (61-37)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-6, 9.07 ERA) vs. RHP Mitch Spence (7-2, 3.53 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #99

OFFENSIVE BARRAGE PILOTS DASH TO GAME THREE WIN

The Winston-Salem Dash bounced back from a shutout loss Wednesday to take the third game of the series 11-4 thanks to an impressive offensive display against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

Luis Curbelo pounced on a first-inning fastball with a man on to start the offensive attack, parking the pitch in the Foothills Brewpen to give the Dash a 2-0 lead. After Winston-Salem scratched across a run in the third on a wild pitch, Hudson Valley fought back with a three-run homer courtesy of Luis Santos, knotting the game at three in the fifth.

Undaunted, the Dash offense exploded after the homer. Winston-Salem jumped ahead in the home fifth after an Alex Destino RBI double, giving the Dash their second lead of the game. In the sixth, Jeremiah Burks drove in a pair with an RBI single, scoring on a subsequent triple from Caberea Weaver. In the next at bat, Weaver scored on a wild pitch to give the Dash an 8-4 lead.

Even with the four-run edge, Winston-Salem tacked on three more in the seventh with RBIs from Curbelo and Harvin Mendoza, allowing the Dash to cruise to their second win in three games over Hudson Valley.

MITCH SPENCE: FROM D-II TO MILB

Making his 16th start of the year for the Renegades is Mitch Spence, a right-hander who hails from New Hill, NC. Drafted in the 10th round from University of South Carolina-Aiken, Spence pitched dominated the Division II level, leading the Peach Belt Conference in wins (9) and strikeouts (104) in his final collegiate season.

The right-hander has been remarkably consistent through his first two MiLB seasons, amassing a 3.54 ERA in 2019 and a 3.53 ERA through 18 appearances this year. The strikeouts have remained similar as well, earning 9 Ks/9 in 2019 compared to a touch over 10 Ks/9 in 2021.

Despite not being as overpowering with his velocity as some of his teammates, Spence has maximized his location and off-speed pitches to rack up strikeouts with the Renegades - whiffing 89 batters in 79 innings, tops on Hudson Valley.

DASH SEND ANOTHER TO BIRMINGHAM

Dash pitcher Yoelvin Silven was promoted to Double-A Birmingham before the start of Thursday's win. Silven, who started the series opener, pitched four times with the Dash, making two starts for the purple and white. In eight innings, Silven struck out five and walked two, registering a 2.25 ERA in two starts.

THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY VOLPE

The Hudson Valley Renegades boast one of the top prospects in baseball in Anthony Volpe. Volpe leads the New York Yankees minor league system in batting average (.304), RBIs (71), and slugging percentage (.615). Ranked as the top Yankees prospect and #15 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Volpe was billed as a top-flight prep prospect coming out of high school, where he was teammates with the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Jack Leiter. Many teams believed Volpe would team up again with Leiter at Vanderbilt, but the Yankees were able to sign the talented infielder after selecting him with the 30th overall pick.

Still just 20 years old, Volpe shook off an up-and-down inaugural season in 2019, exploding in 2021 to the tune of .304/.441/.615. The Garden State native continues to rocket up prospect lists, honing his skills with Hudson Valley as the 2021 season nears its close.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash send Chase Solesky to the mound for the righty's fourth start with Winston-Salem in the penultimate game of the series. Since his promotion on August 3, Solesky has been one of the most consistent performers on the Dash, logging a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings, punching out 15.

Beck Way is slated for his Renegades debut in Saturday's contest after his promotion from Low-A on August 24. Way, in his first MiLB season, was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 from Northwest Florida State JC. The right-hander started 14 times for Low-A Tampa, collecting a 3-1 record and fanning 54 in 47 innings.

