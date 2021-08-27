Crawdads Beat Drive, 13-6

Greenville, S.C. - The Hickory Crawdads belted three home runs and compiled 13 hits enroute to a 13-6 win over Greenville at Fluor Field Friday night.

Greenville's offense combined for 10 hits, two doubles and two homers. Stephen Scott led the way with two RBI and two hits, both singles. Dean Miller, Christian Koss and Jaxx Groshans also registered two hits. Koss had a homer, two runs and one RBI. He also extended his hit streak to 12 games. Miller tallied two doubles while Groshans had two singles. Nick Sogard blasted the other homer.

Brandon Walter took the loss. The lefty allowed eight runs on seven hits, two walks and a homer over 4.1 innings. He fanned one.

Sean Chandler picked up the win after hurling 2.0 shutout innings in relief.

Hickory took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a Trey Hair two-run double and David Garcia two-run single.

The Drive got a run back in the bottom of the first inning. On a 1-0 pitch, Koss hammered a ball to right field for his 11th homer of the year.

But the Crawdads extended their lead to 5-1 on an Ezequiel Duran solo homer in the top of the second.

Hickory's lead grew to 6-1 in the fourth on a Jonathan Ornelas RBI groundout.

Greenville inched two runs closer in the fourth. Miller lined a one-out double down the left field line, his second of the game. He got to third base on a groundball to short. With Sogard at the dish, Miller came around to score on a wild pitch. A few pitches later, Sogard belted his 11th homer of the year.

The Drive pitching staff couldn't complete a shutdown inning as the Crawdads plated two runs behind a Hair fielder's choice RBI and Jake Guenther sac fly. They led, 8-3.

Hickory put the game out of reach on a three-run homer by Trevor Hauver and solo shot by Dustin Harris to lead, 12-3. They were back-to-back homers.

In the bottom of the seventh inning the Drive scored two runs. Koss led off with a single and got to second on a Sogard walk. Joe Davis also walked to load the bases. Two batters later, Scott lined a two-run single to right.

The Crawdads plated one more run in the eighth inning on a David Garcia RBI single.

D'Alessandro grounded an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning for the Drive's last run.

Game five is set for 7:05 PM Saturday night at Fluor Field. The Drive are set to throw Dylan Spacke. Hickory is scheduled to throw Kevin Gowdy.

