Roper Flips Switch as Dash Hold off Hudson Valley 5-3

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash beat the Hudson Valley Renegades 5-3 on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

Kaleb Roper, coming off his worst start of the season, flipped the switch as he turned up the heat on Hudson Valley through six innings - allowing only one hit, one walk while amassing six strikeouts.

Thanks to stellar pitching and subpar defense from the Renegades, the Dash offense broke the game open early. Samir Dueñez reached on a fielding error and darted for second on a grounder up the middle from Gunnar Troutwine. Both runners crossed home on a single from Cabeara Weaver to put Winston-Salem in front 2-0.

Luis Mieses flashed the power bat in the fifth, launching a three-run longball to right field, recording his seventh home run on the year to put the Dash ahead 5-0. Hudson Valley crept back in the seventh after Edgar Navarro dealt a wild pitch to score Carlos Narvaez.

The Renegades gained some more momentum with a two-spot in the eighth on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly. Ryan Williamson eventually managed to retire the side, clearing the path for McKinley Moore to earn his first save. After a two-out walk, Moore struck out Elijah Dunham to record his first save and cement the victory. Kaleb Roper (1-6) earned his first win on the year for Winston-Salem. Renegades starter Mitch Spence (7-3) took the loss.

Winston-Salem moves ahead 3-1 in the series, guaranteeing at least a series split. The Dash look to secure a series victory on Saturday night, with Chase Solesky taking the hill for Winston-Salem. Hudson Valley entrusts the start to righty Beck Way. First pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:55 on https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/team/broadcast-corner.

