Hot Rods Game Notes 7-21

July 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





About Last Night... Bowling Green won their second straight to take a 1-0 series lead against the Quad Cities River Bandits with a 3-2 victory on Saturday night. The Hot Rods took the lead in the first. Ford Proctor led off the game with a walk and Seaver Whalen followed with a single through the right side of the infield. Jonathan Aranda grounded into a double play that moved Proctor to third, but Betts teed off on his 16th home run of the season to give the Hot Rods a 2-0 edge. Chavez returned to the mound in the second only to yield another run to Bowling Green. Grant Witherspoon led off with an infield single off the glove of Chavez and went to second on an errant pickoff throw to first. With two outs, Izzy Wilson tripled off the left-center field wall to score Witherspoon and extend the Hot Rods lead to 3-0. While the River Bandits plated two runs in the eighth against Nathan Witt, Joel Peguero entered out of the bullpen to snuff the rally and hurl BG to their 58th win of the season.

History Happened on Saturday.. Chris Betts hit his 16th home run of the season and is the MWL active leader in 2019. He also moved into a tie for 5th place on the Hot Rods single-season homer list with Kevin Padlo ('16) and is one behind Phillip Wunderlich ('11) who's in fourth. Betts still has six homers to go before chasing down the record holder, Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 in the 2011 season. Joel Peguero also made history, tying Jamie Bagley (2009) and Kyle Bird (2015) for fifth on the single season saves list with nine. Peguero would tie Austin Hubbard ('11)for fourth place with 10 while Hubbard holds both the single-season and career record with 23 in 2012 and 33 for his Hot Rods career.

Against the River Bandits... The Hot Rods and River Bandits continue their three-game series on Sunday that pairs the 2018 MWL Champions against the 2017 title holders together for the 10th time. The River Bandits own six MWL titles and are in command of the all-time series against Bowling Green with a 15-13 record against the Hot Rods. The Hot Rods won the 2018 series, 2-1, winning the first and third games of the series by one run while Quad Cities shutout BG in the middle game 6-0. The Hot Rods have swept QC once in their history (2013) while the Bandits have taken all three games of a series twice (2014, 2015). The Hot Rods are also 6-7 at Modern Woodmen Park and are 7-8 against QC back in Bowling Green.

Top 30 past and present... The 2019 Hot Rods have had some great talent come through, and it's well represented on MLB Pipeline's top-30 Rays prospects. While Matthew Liberatore (4th) and Shane Baz (8th) are the only two current Hot Rods on the list, Shane McClanahan (11th), Joe Ryan (17th), and top prospect Wander Franco are all on the list. Ryan, a right-handed pitcher, was recently added after beginning the season outside of the top-30. Ryan started six games in BG and posted a 2.93 ERA with 47 K's in 27.2 innings of work prior to his promotion

Yesterday's Notes... Whalen extended his on-base streak to 17-games... He's also got a three-game hit streak... Whalen had his 10th multi-hit game of the year... Betts has a four-game hit streak... He's also reached safely in 11-straight contests... He had his 15th multi-RBI game of the season, as well... Proctor has five-game hitting streak... He also had his team-leading 25th multi-hit game... Bowling Green has hit more home runs in the first inning (13) than any other inning in 2019... BG has homered against every team in the league except for Peoria... Strong went seven innings for the sixth time in his career... He also hurled his 10th quality start of the season... He leads the team... The Hot Rods are 18-16 in one-run games this season... They're also 20-11 in games that open a series... Saturday was the team's 39th win at night... BG improved to 39-16 when scoring first... The Hot Rods are 10-7 in their road grey uniforms...

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.