Fort Wayne Evens Series with Walk-Off Win

July 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release





FORT WAYNE, IND. - A two-out error in the ninth inning allowed the Fort Wayne TinCaps to pick up an 8-7 walk-off victory Sunday against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Parkview Field. Cedar Rapids (17-12, 56-43) and Fort Wayne (10-19, 43-54) will finish this three-game series Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT) with the rubber game.

Justin Lopez scored the game-winning run during the final frame. Lopez and Luke Becker recorded back-to-back singles to open the inning. Lee Solomon followed with a sacrifice bunt before Tyler Benson walked to load the bases. Tucupita Marcano batted against a five-man infield and lined out to left fielder Yeltsin Encarnacion in front of second base. Jawaun Harris came to the plate next and hit a groundball to shortstop that bounced off Wander Javier's glove to give Fort Wayne its 8-7 triumph.

Cedar Rapids jumped out to a 5-1 lead early in Sunday's matinée. Ricky De La Torre's sacrifice fly and Encarnacion's RBI single put the Kernels ahead, 2-0, within the second inning. Gilberto Celestino increased the advantage to 3-0 with a third-inning solo home run. Fort Wayne broke up the shutout later in the third on a sacrifice fly by Dwanya Williams-Sutton, but Albee Weiss produced a solo home run during the top of the fourth to reestablish a four-run lead.

A six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth pushed the TinCaps in front for the first time. Marcano's sacrifice fly was followed by a two-run double from Harris. Agustin Ruiz tied the contest with an RBI single, and Williams-Sutton drew a walk to extend the inning. Both runners scored on Juan Fernandez's double that lifted Fort Wayne to a 7-5 edge.

The Kernels pulled even, 7-7, in the sixth inning. Spencer Steer's RBI single drove in Weiss, and Celestino added his own single that brought in Encarnacion. The game would remain tied until the TinCaps tallied their walk-off run within the ninth inning.

Adrian Martinez (4-3) kept the Kernels scoreless during the ninth and received credit for the win. J.T. Perez (1-2) gave up an unearned run in the ninth and was tagged with the loss.

First pitch for Monday's series finale is slated for 7:05 p.m. ET (6:05 p.m. CT). Cedar Rapids right-hander Tyler Palm (2-5, 3.82) will start against Fort Wayne left-hander Joey Cantillo (6-3, 2.03), and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the game on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will be back at home from Wednesday, July 24 through Monday, July 29. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.