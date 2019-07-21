P Josh Hiatt reinstated from IL
July 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher Josh Hiatt has been reinstated from the 7-day Injured List and pitcher Justin Watts was placed on the 7-day Injured List.
The Lugnuts (14-14, 46-51) host the Clinton LumberKings (20-8, 53-44) today at 1:05 p.m. in the second game of a three-game series and the fifth day of a six-game homestand at Cooley Law School Stadium. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
