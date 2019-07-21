Cougars Offense Bounces Back to Even Series
July 21, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Geneva, Illinois - After a shutout loss yesterday, the Kane County Cougars (54-44, 19-10) bounced back to beat the Dayton Dragons (42-57, 14-15) 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field in front of 7,861 fans. Tra Holmes led the offense with three RBI.
The Dragons scored first. In the third inning, Miles Gordon made it 1-0 with a sacrifice fly. Michael Siani added on with an RBI single.
The Cougars big inning was the fourth. Dominic Fletcher's two-run homer tied the game. Tra Holmes pushed the Cougars in front with a sacrifice fly. Alek Thomas brought Ryan January and Geraldo Perdomo to the plate with an RBI single. The Cougars padded the lead in the fifth. Holmes drove in two with a single. Geraldo Perdomo tacked on another run with a base hit.
The Dragons battled back into the game in the sixth. Jay Schuyler had an RBI knock. Another run came in on a wild pitch then Miguel Hernandez made it a three-run game with a run-scoring ground out.
After allowing one of the three sixth inning runs, Cougar right-hander Chester Pimentel (7) settled in to retire the final nine he faced and earn the save. Pimentel's effort notched a win for Matt Tabor (5-2) who tossed five innings and allowed four runs. Eduardo Salazar (4-2) was charged with the loss. He gave up five runs (four earned) over 3.2 innings.
The finale of the three-game series between the Cougars and Dragons is scheduled for noon on Monday. For tickets, call 630-282-8811 or online at kccougars.com.
