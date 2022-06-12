Hops Look to Avoid Sweep in Series Finale Sunday

Hillsboro, OR - For the fourth straight game, Hillsboro pitching would walk at least eight Everett hitters. The AquaSox went just 2-for-15 while leaving 12 runners on base, but would win their tenth consecutive game against the Hops, 5-2.

Everett wasted no time, striking first yet again. Spencer Packard led off the game with a home run, his ninth blast of the season. James Parker singled home Rodriguez and Welch later in the inning, making it 3-0 Everett.

The last hitter of the third inning, ï»¿Spencer Brickhouseï»¿ , hit a line drive off the arm/hand of the Everett pitcher ï»¿Juan Mercedesï»¿ , who made an incredible catch to record the out. Mercedes was dealing through three innings, striking out four hitters, but would not return in the game after being struck.

ï»¿Justin Laveyï»¿ would lead off the fourth inning with a triple to the right-center field gap, coming around to score on a sac fly RBI by Cole Barr.

Jamison Hill threw 81 pitches over four innings, allowing four hits, three runs and five walks. Hill, struck out five for the second straight start.

Jake Miednik made his AquaSox debut, pitching a scoreless fourth. He returned in the fifth, allowing a walk, single and wild pitch en route to two Hillsboro runs. Caleb Roberts and Danny Oriente picked up the RBIs on a pair of ground outs.

Everett added an insurance run in the sixth, on a two-out RBI single by ï»¿Noelvi Marteï»¿, giving them a 5-2 lead.

The four Hops' pitchers (Hill, Saalfrank, Fisher and Alcantara), combined for 12 strikeouts. Neyfy Castillo had two of the four Hillsboro hits in the game.

Blake Townsend secured his first professional win, after 1.2 scoreless innings. Isaiah Campbell had a dominant ninth inning for his first save of the season.

Hillsboro (26-28) and the Everett AquaSox (26-29) will play the series finale at 1:05, with the pre-game show at 12:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and MiLB.tv.

