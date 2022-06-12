C's, Dust Devils Rained out on Sunday

PASCO, WA - The Vancouver Canadians and Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) had their series finale on Sunday washed away by rain. The game has been cancelled and will not be made up.

After an off day on Monday, the C's return to Nat Bailey Stadium Tuesday night for the first of seven games in six days with the first place Eugene Emeralds (Giants). First pitch Tuesday through Thursday and on Saturday is set for 7:05 p.m. with 1:05 p.m. start times on Friday and Sunday. Tickets and more information are available at CanadiansBaseball.com

