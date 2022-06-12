Tri-City Breaks Out Brooms, Sweeps Canadians

Via a D'Shawn Knowles walk-off infield single and a near complete game from Ryan Costeiu, the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-28) swept a doubleheader from the Vancouver Canadians (25-28) Saturday at Gesa Stadium.

Tri-City took the first game, a resumption of Friday's game two, 4-3 in 8 innings. The Dust Devils added a run on the first pitch of the suspended game on a double play groundball, taking a 2-0 lead to the 4th inning. They'd add one more in the 5th inning on a Jordyn Adams double, which scored Mike Peabody for a 3-0 advantage.

Vancouver got a run back in the 6th on a Davis Schneider RBI double, cutting the Tri-City lead to 3-1. The Canadians then tied the game in the top of the 7th on a Tyler Keenan solo home run and a Mack Mueller fielder's choice.

In the 8th inning Emilker Guzman (2-3), who had blown the save in the 7th, posted a scoreless inning by retiring the heart of the Vancouver order. In the bottom of the 8th Adams advanced on a Kyle Kasser bunt single, scoring from third on Knowles' slow grounder to win the game.

Will McAffer (2-2) took the game one loss for the Canadians.

In game two Costeiu (3-2) put together his longest outing for the Dust Devils, going 6.2 innings and giving up only one run. Glenn Albanese recorded the final out for his second save of the season.

All the runs in game two were scored in the 4th inning. Vancouver took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 4th on a P.K. Morris fielder's choice. Tri-City answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame, with a two-run Peabody double the big hit in the ballgame. Peabody then showed off his speed on the next play, scoring on a Jose Guzman single that bounced off a Vancouver defender into shallow right field.

With the doubleheader sweep the Dust Devils taken four of the first six games of the week from the Canadians. The series finale is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday night, with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app. Nick Mondak gets the start for Tri-City, with Alejandro Melean going for Vancouver.

