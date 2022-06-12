Play Ball Weekend Finishes Tonight

Come out to the park this evening as we enjoy MLB Play Ball Weekend! We are beginning the day by hosting the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition for the Tri-Cities' area, where over 100 kids will put their baseball skills to the test!

Then tonight it's the series finale against the Vancouver Canadians, as your Dust Devils look to take five of seven games, the biggest series win of the year for Tri-City.

We will also be celebrating our local graduates throughout tonight's game, so bring out those grads and be sure to stop by the Pahlisch Homes Information Booth and have them signed up for a special shoutout!

Single-game tickets for this weekend are on sale now. Ticket packages are also available, and start at just $99. And special ticket rates are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information on Dust Devils single game, season, mini-plan (11, 22, 33) and group tickets, visit dustdevilsbaseball.com or call 509-544-8789.

