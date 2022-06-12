Emeralds Avenge Series Loss in Spokane at Home

Despite the Emeralds losing last night, they were able to rebound tonight and finish the series in the win column against the Spokane Indians 7-2.

The Emeralds came out attacking in the first inning and put two runs on the board with a two-run home run by DH Jairo Pomares 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Indians scored their first run of the game on an RBI single by RF Zac Veen to split the deficit 2-1.

During the same inning, Veen was able to come in to score on a throwing error by C Pat Bailey to tie the game 2-2.

The Emeralds were able to break the tie in the sixth inning on an RBI sacrifice fly by LF Carter Williams to cash in 3B Casey Schmitt 3-2.

After taking the lead in the sixth, the Emeralds broke the game open on a two RBI double by Pomares to score SS Ghordy Santos and RF Hunter Bishop along with an RBI single by Bailey to score Pomares and an RBI double by 1B Carter Aldrete to bring in Schmitt 7-2.

The Emeralds will travel to Vancouver for a six-game series as they look to increase their four in a half game lead on the Indians. Game one is on Tuesday, first pitch at 7:05, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

