Hops Drop Tenth Straight against Emeralds

July 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







The Hillsboro Hops woes against the Eugene Emeralds continued Thursday night, suffering a 3-1 loss. The Em's have now bested the Hops ten games in a row.

Brandon Pfaadt looked sharp in his second start with Hillsboro, but Eugene was able to get to him early. Following his two-homer game the night before, Armani Smith hit a two-run blast in the top of the first inning. Smith has now delivered first inning homers two games in a row. The Em's extended their lead to 3-0 in the second on an RBI ground-rule double by Will Wilson .

The Hops lone run of the night came in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly by Spencer Brickhouse . Pfaadt found his groove in the middle innings -- the right hander was scoreless over his last four frames and only allowed two base runners. The book was closed on Pfaadt after seven innings -- conceding three runs while striking out seven.

The story for the Emeralds was the pitching performance of starter Aaron Phillips. Despite topping out at only 83 MPH, Phillips limited the Hops to just one run. Hillsboro got to him for seven hits and three walks but were only able to go 2-9 with runners in scoring position. In the bottom of the ninth, Brickhouse showed signs of life with a two-out double. However, he would be left stranded when Dominic Canzone fell down on strikes to end the game. The Hops ended up stranding eleven runners on base in the contest.

Hillsboro (19-30) will face off against Eugene (33-17) again tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio AM with the pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.