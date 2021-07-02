Yan Makes Dust Devils History

July 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release







The Tri-City Dust Devils would like to extend a huge congratulations to Starting Pitcher Hector Yan for being named to the American League roster for the SiriumXM All-Star Futures Game, which will be played next Sunday, July 11, in Colorado! Yan becomes the first active Dust Devils player to ever be selected for the Futures Team.

Yan arrived in the Tri-Cities as MLB.com's #9 ranked prospect in the Angels farm system. The native of La Romana in the Dominican Republic has shown signs of brilliance on the mound this season, including a start on June 15 against Spokane when Yan went six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 Indians batters.

Yan joins another left hander, Reid Detmers, as representatives of the Los Angeles Angels at this year's Futures Game. Detmers, who was drafted 10th overall by the Angels in 2020, has spent the entire 2021 season as a member of Double-A Rocket City. He has performed well in nine starts for the Trash Pandas, striking out 76 batters in 41 innings of work, while pitching to a 3.95 ERA.

The SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be played at 12pm PST Sunday, July 11 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. The game can be seen on MLB Network and MLB.com, with the radio broadcast available on SiriusXM.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.