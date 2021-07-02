Lantigua Homer Not Enough as C's Fall to 'Sox

Everett, WA - Rafael Lantigua belted his third home run of the year but the lead didn't hold as the Vancouver Canadians fell 7-3 to the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Thursday night at Funko Field.

Trailing 1-0 after the 'Sox scored a run in the bottom of the first on a bases loaded walk, the C's put two men on for Lantigua's blast in the third. The Puerto Plata, DR native made it 3-1 Vancouver thanks to his third home run in his last four games against the Frogs.

The two-run advantage slipped away after the AquaSox got one back in the bottom of the third before they scored three in the fourth to put the game away for good. In that inning, Everett sent seven men to the dish and scored their three runs on two hits and a pair of walks to lead 5-3 after four.

Single runs in the fifth and eighth padded the Everett advantage and they managed to stave off three separate late inning rallies from Vancouver to win their seventh game in a row and hand the Canadians their fifth consecutive loss.

Lantigua was the only Canadians hitter to log more than one hit while John Aiello doubled for the second consecutive game. On the mound, all three pitchers allowed runs but Sean Mellen, who worked a season-long three and a third innings tonight, was the only C's hurler to set down the side in order, which he did in a perfect seventh inning.

Game four the series is set for tomorrow night. Right-hander Paxton Schultz (3-0, 3.66 ERA) climbs the slope for the C's while MLB.com's #3 Mariners prospect Emerson Hancock (2-0, 2.42 ERA) hops to the hill for the Frogs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

