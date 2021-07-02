Early Offense and Doyle Homer Lead to 6-1 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane got a strong pitching performance from Helcris Olivarez and a balanced offensive attack to defeat the Tri-City Dust Devils, 6-1, in game three of the series for Christmas in July presented by Wake Up Call.

TOP PERFORMERS

Helcris Olivarez turned in his best outing of the season. He tossed a season-high six innings, giving up just one run and three hits to earn his second win of the year. He has lowered his ERA nearly two full points over his last three starts.

After missing out on a game-tying home run by inches on Wednesday, Brenton Doyle left no doubt on Thursday. He launched a solo shot in the sixth inning to extend Spokane's lead to 4-1.

Francisco De Valle was the bright spot for the Dust Devils' offense. He was on base all four plate appearances, collecting two hits and getting hit by a pitch twice.

BY THE NUMBERS

Spokane finally held Carlos Herrera in check a bit. He entered Thursday with hits in all 12 games against the Indians this season before an 0-for-3 night. He did work two walks, however.

Olivarez loves facing Tri-City. In three starts against the Dust Devils, he has given up just two runs and struck out 21 hitters across 16 innings.

Dugan Darnell struck out the side in the ninth for Spokane. He has 14 punch outs in his last 7.2 innings out of the bullpen, giving up just one run.

KEY MOMENT

Somehow, the Indians were able to escape the top of the first inning. Olivarez picked off Herrera at first base after he worked a lead-off walk. Brendon Davis then smacked a single off the right field wall but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. After another walk and a wild pitch, Olivarez forced Gareth Morgan to fly out to end the inning without a run. Spokane would score two in the bottom of the first in support of Olivarez.

AROUND THE LEAGUE

The Everett AquaSox took down the Vancouver Canadians, 7-3, for Everett's seventh-consecutive victory.

Eugene Emeralds topped the Hillsboro Hops, 3-1, for the Ems fifth-straight win.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

Spokane and Tri-City continue their six-game series on Friday for First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Longhorn BBQ and SWX . Join us in thanking the 1st Responders of the Inland Northwest. Local first responders will be on-hand to do demonstrations and show off their equipment! First pitch for Friday's game is at 7:05 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m. Get your tickets.

