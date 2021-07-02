DeLoach Named High-A West June Player of the Month
July 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - Outfielder Zach DeLoach was named the High-A West Player of the Month for his outstanding performance in June.
He entered the first homestand of July leading the league in more than one category, including batting average (.363), hits (33), runs (23) and doubles (12). DeLoach finished third in total bases (50) and fourth in OPS (1.003). His longest hitting streak was 12 games long and he recorded 10 multiple-hit games in June.
The Mariners selected DeLoach in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Prior to this season, he played for Texas A&M University.
• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...
High-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021
- DeLoach Named High-A West June Player of the Month - Everett AquaSox
- Yan Makes Dust Devils History - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Dust Devils Drop Road Contest - Tri-City Dust Devils
- Early Offense and Doyle Homer Lead to 6-1 Win - Spokane Indians
- Hops Drop Tenth Straight against Emeralds - Hillsboro Hops
- Lantigua Homer Not Enough as C's Fall to 'Sox - Vancouver Canadians
- Shenton and Frogs Extend Winning Streak, 7-3 - Everett AquaSox
- Eugene Makes It Ten Straight over Hillsboro - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.