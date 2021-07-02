DeLoach Named High-A West June Player of the Month

July 2, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - Outfielder Zach DeLoach was named the High-A West Player of the Month for his outstanding performance in June.

He entered the first homestand of July leading the league in more than one category, including batting average (.363), hits (33), runs (23) and doubles (12). DeLoach finished third in total bases (50) and fourth in OPS (1.003). His longest hitting streak was 12 games long and he recorded 10 multiple-hit games in June.

The Mariners selected DeLoach in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft. Prior to this season, he played for Texas A&M University.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from July 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.