Shenton and Frogs Extend Winning Streak, 7-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (32-17) overcame a two-run deficit, defeating the Vancouver Canadians (26-25), 7-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Carter Bins drew a walk, scoring Zach DeLoach for the first run of the game. The score remained 1-0 until the top of the third; Rafael Lantigua crushed a three-run home run off the Speedway Chevrolet sign in left field, putting the Canadians ahead, 3-1.

Austin Shenton smoked a solo home run in the bottom of the third, closing in on Vancouver's lead. Shenton put the 'Sox in the lead an inning later with a two-RBI double. Bins extended the lead with an RBI single up the middle, giving the AquaSox a 5-3 lead headed into the fifth.

A sacrifice fly from Connor Hoover in the bottom of the fifth drove in the Frogs' sixth run of the game. Shenton singled up the middle in the seventh, driving in Hoover and extending the Frogs' lead to 7-3.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, Shenton dominated, finishing the game with one home run, one double, four RBIs and two runs scored. On the mound, RHP Levi Stoudt pitched five complete innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out three. Dayeison Arias completed three innings, striking out four.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Friday, July 2 for the fourth game in the six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Every Friday home game is a Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Felix Hernandex Pop! Saturday, July 2 is day one of the Independence Day Celebration with postgame fireworks presented by Judd and Black. Come back on Sunday, July 4 for a Trucker Hat giveaway and more postgame fireworks, both presented by IBEW/NECA. Click here to purchase tickets. As always, if you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon here.

