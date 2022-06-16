Honkers Swept by Stingers

WILLMAR, MINN - For the second straight night the Rochester Honkers lost to the Willmar Stingers. Tonight it was by a final score of 10-8 at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Unlike last night, Rochester got off to a fast start. They took the lead in the first on a Michael Carico (Davidson) RBI single. However, Willmar quickly took the lead in the second after Tim Pokernowski (Minnesota Duluth) drove in two with a double. The Honkers tied the game in the third. After Michael Carico doubled, Will Asby drove him in with an RBI single, his team leading 13th RBI of the season.

The Stingers took complete control of the game in the third. They took a 7-2 lead after scoring five runs on three hits. The big hits were an RBI double by Joey Walls (UNLV) and a two run triple by William Hodo (Alabama). Trailing by five the Honkers, like they've done all season, battled back. Theo Hardy (San Jose State) drove in two with a two out single in the fourth, making it 7-4. In the sixth Rochester pulled within one. Nate Chester (Mississippi State) brought in a run on a groundout and Michael Carico hit an RBI single to make it 7-6.

The Stingers added some insurance that pulled them away. Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State, Mankato) scored on a wild pitch in the seventh and Willmar added two more in the eighth on a sac fly off the bat of Joey Walls and a Byrne RBI double. The Honkers battled until the end as Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) hit a two run home run in the ninth but it wasn't enough as they lost 10-8.

The Honkers get swept in their two game series against the Stingers and fall to 5-10 this season. They return home tomorrow for a doubleheader against the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch of game one is set for 12:05 p.m.

