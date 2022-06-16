La Crosse Shuts out Waterloo, Wins 6-0

The Loggers completed their first sweep and series win of the summer last night, shutting out Waterloo at home.

The recent storyline continues to be standout pitching, this time coming from Brayden Sanders (Northwest Mississippi CC ). The "bulldog", as they call him, tallied 5.0 scoreless innings while striking out 8. He had his slider working, having enough confidence to throw it in tough counts. In relief, Russell Derbyshire (Louisiana-Monroe) and Grady Gorgen (Troy) each tossed 2.0 scoreless frames to seal the shut out.

Despite slightly outhitting the Lumberman, the Bucks were unable to produce any runs, a constant theme thus far. The lone bright spots in Waterloo's lineup were Kyle Huckstorf (Iowa), who went 2-5, and Cameron Cromer (Northern Colorado), who went 3-5.

The Starter for the Bucks, Logan Runde (Iowa Western CC), was handed his second loss of the season. Although he stuck out 7, the Iowa native struggled with his command, walking 3 and throwing 2 wild pitches. He ended the night with 3.0 innings pitched and surrendered 3 earned runs. Grant Hubka (Iowa Western CC), Runde's college teammate, was stellar for 4.0 innings. Out of the bullpen, he allowed no runs and struck out 8.

Small ball was the name of the game offensively for La Crosse. The combination of getting runners on base and moving them over by means of steals or sacrifices, proved successful. Jack Haley (Cal State Fullerton) contributed with 2 hits and Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State) swiped 2 bases and scored twice.

La Crosse will host its first double header of the season today, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies. It will also be the Loggers' annual "Kids Day" at Copeland Park, featuring in-game entertainment tailored to kids, including music, between inning competitions, and of course Louie and Logger Dog! The first game starts at 12:05pm CT and the second at 6:35pm CT.

