Stingers Complete Sweep against the Honkers

June 16, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers were able to defeat the Rochester Honkers in an offensive battle tonight, 10-8.

The win would equal a Stingers series sweep against the Honkers with Wilmar holding the season matchup advantage 3-1.

Both teams had their way in the batter's box with both teams combining for 24 hits. It was the Honkers that got out to an early lead scoring in the first with catcher Michael Carico hitting an RBI single.

The Stingers would take the lead in the bottom of the second after Tim Pokornowski doubled sending two runners home. Rochester would tie the game up quickly after with outfielder Will Asby getting an RBI single of his own.

Willmar would break things open in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs. The highlight of the inning was first baseman Will Hodo hitting a two-RBI triple. Hodo would go on to become the MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game. He went 2-4 on the game with those two RBIs and he stole a base.

Speaking of stealing bases, the Stingers were able to steal ten bases throughout the night. Kyle Payne led the way with three on the evening. Aidan Byrne and Pokornowski also found a way to get a couple of stolen bases.

Although facing a deficit, the Honkers did not go away quietly. They would score two runs in three of the remaining innings of the game. However, the Stingers were able to score in the seventh and the eighth innings to keep Rochester at bay.

Tucker Novotny got his first win of the year in his relief effort tonight. He came in the fifth inning pitching five innings, giving up four runs, while sitting down nine batters. Rochester's Lance Santerre would be giving the loss after pitching 2.2 innings, giving up seven runs.

Willmar goes two games over .500 with a 9-7 record. They are tied for second place in the Great Plains West with the Mankato Moondogs. Rochester falls to 5-10 as they stay at the bottom of the Great Plains West.

The Stingers are on the road to Mankato tomorrow for a double-header against the Moondogs. This will be an important game for both teams as both are looking for a leg up in the same division.

