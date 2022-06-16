Mallards Swept After Game Called Due to Weather

Mequon, WI - The Mallards were unable to put a run on the board in game two of the two-game series with the Lakeshore Chinooks on Wednesday night in the 1-0 with the game being called due to inclement weather in the area.

Ryan O'Hara (L, 0-1) got his third start of the season and earned his first decision of the year in yet another great performance on the mound in his longest start of the year. Although the numbers in Wednesday's start weren't as great as the first two starts, O'Hara still only allows one earned run on one swing of the bat. Lakeshore's Garrett Martin launched a solo blast to right-center field for the only run of the game in the bottom of the 4th inning. O'Hara fell behind in counts early, only hitting on 9-of-21 first pitch strikes, as he missed low and inside to the majority of the Chinooks' right-handed bats. Joe Glassey (3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 K) made his first appearance of the season for Lakeshore and was followed by Mitch Alba (W, 1-0) who shut the door on the Mallards in the final three frames of the contest. The Chinooks were going to the bullpen when the game was delayed due to a nearby lightning strike. Shortly after the game was called due to a large storm cell heading inbound toward Mequon.

Madison couldn't get the offense budging against the two arms that Lakeshore threw at them at Kapco Park. The best chance for the Ducks came in the top of the 3rd inning when the leadoff duo of J.J. Rollon and Marcus Brodil singled to begin the inning against Glassey. The Chinooks' right-hander from the University of Illinois was able to sit down the next three Mallards in order to strand both Rollon and Brodil. Lakeshore committed two errors on routine plays that the Mallards were unable to capitalize on including a dropped pop-up and airmailed through across the diamond.

Mitchell Leroy was on the mound in the bottom of the 5th inning when a gust of wind blew items all over Kapco Park. Hats from the Mallards players in the field went flying across the diamond along with pieces of paper, napkins, and even equipment from the Madison dugout on the third base side. Once the half inning subsided was when the game was delayed. Since four and a half innings were played with the home team leading, the game was called and results in a Lakeshore victory. The two teams split the first half, going 3-3.

The Mallards return home to Warner Park for a double-header with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders on Thursday with both games available under the Live Action tab on the Northwoods League website. Game one is slated for 12:05 PM and game two is scheduled for 6:35 PM at the Duck Pond.

