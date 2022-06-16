Griff O'Ferrall Named Northwoods League Player of the Night - June 15

June 16, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - The Growlers new arrival Griff O'Ferrall hasn't taken long to show off his skill set. The University of Virginian freshman played just his second game for the Growlers Wednesday night. O'Ferrall started his second game of the season with four hits including two singles, a double and a triple with five RBI. This earned him the Northwoods League Player of the Night honor. The shortstop was also named to the ACC All-Freshman team before joining the Growlers this summer. O'Ferrall will get plenty of action in a Growlers uniform this season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.