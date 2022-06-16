Griff O'Ferrall Named Northwoods League Player of the Night - June 15
June 16, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Growlers new arrival Griff O'Ferrall hasn't taken long to show off his skill set. The University of Virginian freshman played just his second game for the Growlers Wednesday night. O'Ferrall started his second game of the season with four hits including two singles, a double and a triple with five RBI. This earned him the Northwoods League Player of the Night honor. The shortstop was also named to the ACC All-Freshman team before joining the Growlers this summer. O'Ferrall will get plenty of action in a Growlers uniform this season.
