Northwoods League Games Now Live for Wagering on DraftKings

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League is excited to announce that popular legal sports betting operator DraftKings has Northwoods League games available for wagering. This is a first-of its' kind offering in summer collegiate baseball by a major sportsbook operator in the United States.

"I've been looking forward to this date for some time and am excited that DraftKings is taking the lead in getting Northwoods League betting lines to the general public," said Northwoods League Co-founder/Chairman Dick Radatz, Jr. "We are very well positioned for this endeavor with our daily ESPN+ games and free streaming services. Good luck to all."

Northwoods League games are currently available for wagering on the DraftKings mobile app and online in the following states with more coming soon. Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Wyoming and Ontario, Canada.

Prior to the 2022 season the Northwoods League entered into an agreement with Sports Info Solutions to become the Official Data Provider of the League and they have been instrumental in creating daily lines and working with the different operators to get them live for wagering.

'We're glad to support the Northwoods League and betting industry at large with advanced data and odds for NWL," said SIS CEO Dan Hannigan-Daley. "To have DraftKings leverage our data is a clear sign from a market leader that the appetite is there for this content."

The League has also done extensive training and education with all front office members, coaches, and players with the help of the League's integrity partner US Integrity.

"US Integrity is proud to partner with the Northwoods League and assist as wagering on their events becomes available," said Matthew Holt, US Integrity's CEO & Co-Founder. "US Integrity's mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at the Northwoods League."

