Honkers Explode for 17 Runs in Win over la Cross

Game two of the home-and-home series between the Rochester Honkers (6-2) and the La Crosse Loggers (3-5) saw the Rochester offense erupt for a 17-5 victory in The Badger State. Most of the offense was contained in the fourth and fifth innings, where the Honkers scored seven and eight runs, respectively.

La Crosse happened to get the scoring started in the bottom of the third with a towering two-run home run off the bat of Michael Dixon (Concordia-Irvine), but the Honkers immediately responded. The Flock sent 13 men to the plate in the fourth inning.

A combination of walks, errors and timely hitting propelled Rochester to a 7-2 lead, which was quickly trimmed down to 7-4 after another two-run home run this time by Brandon Hager (Arkansas State). The Honkers promptly put that in the rearview mirror after another crooked number in the fifth.

Chase Spencer (Air Force) had another spectacular game with his second-straight three-hit night and Griffen Sotomayor (Washington State) drove in four runs. Ben North (Creighton) was easily the night's top performer, driving in five runs and putting an exclamation point on the night with a towering two-run blast to left field in the ninth.

Each Honker both had a hit and scored a run in the game. The Flock handed La Crosse their fifth straight loss after the Loggers had won their first three games.

The scariest moment of the night came in the top of the ninth when Loggers' pitcher Blake Whiting (Utah) tossed a 98-mile-per-hour fastball that hit Kimo Fukofuka (San Jose State) directly in the helmet.

Fukofuka was able to make his way down to first base but was removed when Jakob Guardado (Pasadena City College) came in to pinch run.

The Honkers came out on top in this contest because of the many miscues La Crosse had and the way they were able to string hits together. Rochester finished with 15 hits and still leads the Great Plains East division.

This Honkers will be in action again on Tuesday as they begin a two-game home-and-home series against the Waterloo Bucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

