Rivets Dominate Growlers in a 16-5 Victory
June 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Rockford Rivets took a victory today with a 16-5 win against the Kalamazoo Growlers at their away game. With two big innings for the Rivets, they continue their winning streak to 4 games.
After the first inning, the Rivets faced a two-run deficit with a 2-0 score. During the third inning, Dylan Coty takes it home to get us on the board after Aj Henkle advances to first from a walk. With two outs Carson Roberts was up to bat getting Bradley White scores from hit by pitch. Up next was who got Khalil Walker and Aj Henkle to the plate by hitting a single near to right fielder.
The Rivets then exploded in the top of the 7th inning bringing us home 7 runs to make the game score 15-4. Starting off the runs with Bradley White hitting a double bringing home Noah Jouras and Nick Demarco. Towards the end of the inning, Nick Demarco hit a single bringing home Aj Henkle and Braden Duhon.
Overall, it was a high-scoring game with the Rivets displaying an impressive offensive performance The Rivets (4-3) will be playing tomorrow in Battle Creek against the Battle Jacks (1-6) at 6:35 ET.
