Battle Jacks Win Nail Biter, Split Series

June 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Battle Creek, MI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 3-2 against the Battle Creek Battle Jacks in a pitcher's duel at MCCU Field.

With the loss, Kenosha has dropped four of their last five and remains an even .500 on the road.

Battle Creek's victory snapped a six-game skid dating back to their Opening Day win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

Brandon Nigh (Oakland University) led the Kingfish at the plate. Nigh went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Brock Daniels (University of Missouri) was the hero for the Battle Jacks today, as his go-ahead two-RBI double in the fifth frame turned out to be the game winner. Daniels finished his day 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBI on the day.

Middle Georgia State University's Hunter Varnadoe (1-0) got the win, as he threw 5.2 innings of two-run baseball while racking up three strikeouts and allowing four walks. Varnadoe's outing was the longest of any Battle Creek starter so far this season.

Oklahoma commit Grayson Murry (0-1) took the loss. Murray allowed all three runs in the fifth frame after going for 4.1 innings and striking out six hitters against just one walk.

With the loss, Kenosha (3-5) sits alone in fifth place at three games off the Great Lakes East leading Traverse City Pit Spitters (6-2).

Battle Creek (2-6) is now just a game out of fifth place after their victory today.

The Kingfish will now embark on a two-game set against the Madison Mallards for their first cross-divisional series. Game one is on June 6 with a first pitch time of 6:35 PM CST at Historic Simmons Field.

