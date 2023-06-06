Spitters Cage the 'Zoo in Nine

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters took the first of two games against the Kalamazoo Growlers tonight, winning 3-2. Turtle Creek Stadium hosts its first day game of the 2023 season tomorrow with an 11:05 a.m. start tomorrow for the Pit Spitters against Kalamazoo.

Pit Spitters pitcher Josh Lanham set the pace for the pitching staff tonight throwing five innings of two run ball, striking out three. RHP Nate Blain followed up out of the Pit Spitters bullpen in the top of the sixth inning and threw four innings only giving up one hit, holding off the Growlers offensively. Glenn Miller hit in the go ahead run off Jared Berkenpas to score from third in the bottom of the eighth giving the Pit Spitters a one run lead. After a quick three outs in the top of the ninth, the Pit Spitters avoided extras after a sustained tie through eight innings.

The Growlers took an early lead on the Spitters when Cam Conley hit a single to right field bringing around Johnston from second to score their first run of the evening. Parker Brosius led off the bottom of the Pit Spitters second inning with a double to the left-center gap to give the Pit Spitters an early scoring opportunity. Camden Traficante hit a single to center field advancing Brosius to third, and after a stolen base from Brendan Guciardo, Brosius scored from third leaving the game tied at 1-1. As did Brosius, Johnston carried the Growlers offense tonight as he got on base with a single to left field in the top of the fourth, which was then bobbled allowing him to advance to second. Conley hit one up the middle bringing Johnston around to take a 2-1 lead. The Pit Spitters rebuttaled nicely, as Brosius hit a one out single in the bottom of the fourth, followed by a Guciardo single to left field putting runners on the corners with two outs. While Zach Johnson was up to bat, a passed ball went deep enough allowing Brosius to score again from third to tie it back up at two. Leading off the bottom of the eighth inning, Devin Hukill singled to left field. Blake Bean then hit one hard to the second baseman, advancing Hukill to second setting up Collin Summerhill to push across the go ahead run. Summerhill hit a deep fly ball to left, allowing Hukill to tag up and take third. Glenn Miller then came to the plate and knocked one into center bringing home Hukill giving the Pit Spitters the go-ahead run, 3-2.

The Pit Spitters win game one of the series, pushing their record to 7-2 in the Great Lakes Division. RHP Nate Blain picks up his first win of the season. The Pit Spitters scored three runs on seven hits.

