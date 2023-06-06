Battle Jacks Stifle the Kingfish 3-2, Strong Pitching from Howanitz and Varnadoe Ends Their Losing Streak

June 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







Battle Creek, MI- The Battle Creek Battle Jacks used an excellent pitching performance from Hunter Varnadoe (Middle Georgia State) and Dylan Howanitz (West Chester) to defeat the Kenosha Kingfish, 3-2.

Although the Battle Jacks were on a six game losing streak, the energy during the warm ups was both confident and loose for Battle Creek. After playing the first seven games of the year with minimal depth, the Dogs added some much needed reinforcements to the roster.

"Adding some new players to the roster finally gives some of our guys a much needed break," said Field Manager Chris Clark before the game. "The past seven days of games were a lot like a Major League Baseball week which is something that most of the players on my team have not experienced. Now those guys are going to have a chance to take care of their bodies and have an off day."

The new additions to the roster included Kyle Ratliff (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville), Jt Sokolove (Illinois State), Blake McRae (Eastern Michigan), and Fisher Pyatt (Central Arizona College), who each made their debut for the Battle Jacks in this Kenosha series. Each of these players provided much needed relief to both the infield and outfield. Having rested players in the game led the Battle Jacks to playing a sound game defensively, recording zero errors for only the second time this season.

With strong support from the defense, the Battle Creek pitching staff thrived in the win against Kenosha. Hunter Varnadoe (1-0, 3.52 ERA) got the start for the Battle Jacks, allowing just three hits, two earned runs, and three strikeouts in five and two thirds innings. The righty pitcher out of Middle Georgia State University was dominant on the mound as he earned the win for his performance. After Varnadoe's day was done, Dylan Howanitz (1 save, 2.08 ERA) came into the game and dominated from the 6th inning onward on the hill, striking out four Kingfish.

"I wanted to do it for my teammates, do it for my community, and do it for Hunter Varnadoe who threw a great first six innings," said Howanitz with a triumphant tone. "Hunter had his stuff today, and I wanted to make sure that I picked up where he left off with my pitching. This was a great team win."

Howanitz utilized his submarine style pitching to maintain Battle Creek's one-run advantage through the final three and a third inning, allowing just one hit and no earned runs. The junior from West Chester University earned the save for his play out of the bullpen.

Although the Battle Jacks have struggled to play complementary offensive and defensive baseball this season, Battle Creek got the run support that they needed. All the Battle Jacks needed was just one inning with some offensive production, and the bats delivered just that in the 5th inning. First, Coltrane Rubner (Davenport) singled to left field to score Payton Mazzola (Madonna). Lastly, Brock Daniels (Missouri) delivered the offensive play of the day when he drilled an RBI double to right field, scoring Sokolove and Rubner. Overall, the Battle Jacks amassed three runs on three hits in the 5th inning to take a, 3-2, lead over Kenosha, a lead in which the Battle Jacks would protect.

With the win, the Battle Jacks (2-6) split their two-game series against the Kingfish (3-5). In addition, Battle Creek has ended their six-game losing streak that dated back to May 30th. The Dogs will take on the Rockford Rivets (4-4) at MCCU Field on Tuesday.

"I talked to my team about winning the sevens and we are now 1-0 for the second week," said Coach Clark after the victory. "We are going to try and stack days and see how many wins we can rack up."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.