Dock Spiders Prevail with Late Inning Heroics, Down Woodchucks 7-6

June 6, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the field

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Amy Ackerman) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in the field(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Credit: Amy Ackerman)

FOND DU LAC, WI - It came down to the bottom of the ninth on Monday night in Wausau, but the Dock Spiders were able to salt away the Woodchucks, snapping their six-game win streak, The Dock Spiders also snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory. Before the game even started there was electricity within the team. Pitching Coach Rowdy Yates got the team fired up before the team left and it showed during pregame. A new type of energy was present, the vibes were high, and the Dock Spiders got the party started early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning from three errors by the Woodchucks infield.

Connor Cooney (Holy Cross) hit a line drive right to the second basemen with runners on first and second and Woodchucks second basemen blunders the ball and Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle) sprinted across the plate to score the first run along with the runners advancing another base. Then designated hitter Jake Surane (UW Oshkosh) knocked an RBI single to score Paul Wittmann (West Texas A&M) to make the score 2-0. Later in the inning Cooney came around to score after taking advantage of a passed ball that got by Woodchucks catcher Jacob Schroder (Illinois) to take a 3-0 lead.

The Woodchucks struck in the bottom of the second for one run after Travis Lutz (Bradley) hit a sac fly to score Drew Berkland (Minnesota) that cut into the Dock Spiders lead 3-1. The Woodchucks then scored another in the bottom of the third to make it a 3-2 ballgame in favor of the Dock Spiders. The bats cooled off until the top of the sixth inning when the Dock Spiders scored two more runs as Paul Smith (Rice) walked to get the rally started then Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) was hit by a pitch to put two runners on. Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) roped a double into the left center field gap to score Smith and Anderson which made the score 5-2.

The Dock Spiders scored again in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of an errant throw to third base on a stolen base attempt by Conner Cooney that went wide into left field to bring Cooney home which made the score 6-2 Dock Spiders. Dock Spiders starting pitcher Sebastian Guzman (Washington University at St. Louis) pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs, seven hits, and two strikeouts before being pulled in the seventh inning. It was Mason Hill (Aquinas College) that the Dock Spiders turned to and he was pitching well until the bottom of the eighth.

The Woodchucks were able to find ways to put base runners aboard. A double into the right center field gap by Austin Gomm of the Woodchucks was what ignited a big inning, then an error on a ground ball hit to Dock Spiders third basemen Chad Herrera who let it go underneath his glove that brought Gomm into score. The Woodchucks smelled blood in the water and put in pinch hitter Jesse Donohoe (Georgia State) who roped a double to center field to score Drew Berkland which made it a one run ballgame. It was time for Hill to exit stage right as the Dock Spiders turned to reliever Tanner Smith (Presbyterian) to slam the door on the Woodchucks. Smith surrendered the tying run after spiking a fastball into the turf that got by catcher Paul Smith to score Jacob Schroeder.

To the top of the ninth we go, Wittmann is able to get aboard via a walk and then later stole second base to get into scoring position. Then Dock Spider newcomer Sam Busch (Michigan State) cracked a single through the infield that scored Wittmann, giving the Dock Spiders a 7-6 lead. Fast forward to the bottom of the ninth, Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) walks to start the inning for the Woodchucks. Tanner Smith was able to get Michael Adair to go down on strikes in the next at bat. With one out and a runner on first the Dock Spiders were able to turn a double play to end the game, retiring the runner at first base and then throwing Jurgella out at third base to end it. Dock Spiders move to 2-6 on the season.

They will be back in action tomorrow night in Green Bay versus the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.