Rockers Defeat Dock Spiders at Home Tuesday Night

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- Led by 10 strikeouts from starting pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven), the Green Bay Rockers took down the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 4-0 Tuesday night at Capital Credit Union Park, handing them their third win over Fond du Lac this season.

Along with Sanchez's 10 Ks, Brady Miguel (Cal State Monterey Bay) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner College) each tacked on RBIs for the Rockers to give themselves enough runs to defeat the Dock Spiders at home.

Sanchez started strong on the mound in the first two innings he pitched, striking out five of the first seven batters he faced to keep the Dock Spiders offense at bay early.

After a scoreless third inning for Sanchez, Green Bay scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the third on a solo home run from Miguel, giving the Rockers an early 1-0 lead through three innings of play.

The Rockers added one more run in the fourth on an RBI fielder's choice from Nainoa Cardinez (Hawaii), doubling the Rockers lead to 2-0 after four innings at Capital Credit Union Park.

Both pitching staffs went back and forth through the fifth and sixth innings, as Sanchez continued to pile up his strikeouts, finishing with 10 in seven innings on just two hits given up and no runs allowed.

After the Rockers did not score in the seventh, Jacob Liberta (Hawaii-Hilo) came on in relief in the eighth inning and struck out all three he faced to keep Fond du Lac off the board going into the bottom half of the frame.

Matthews added much needed insurance runs for Green Bay in the eighth inning, delivering a two-out two-RBI single to right field, scoring JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) and Carlos Hernandez (Anderson University) in the process. This gave Green Bay a 4-0 lead heading into the ninth, with Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) coming into pitch to try and seal the deal for a Rockers win.

Stoddard did just that in the ninth as he struck out three batters in all to hand the Rockers their second straight win, putting their record at 6-3 through the first nine games of the 2023 season.

Green Bay next plays Fond du Lac Wednesday night with the game taking place at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. First pitch from Appleton is set for 6:35 p.m.

