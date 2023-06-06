Rockers Host Fond du Lac After Big Win Monday Night

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay will head back home to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders after snapping their three-game losing streak Monday night.

On Monday night, the Rockers snapped their three-game losing streak with an 5-4 over the Lakeshore Chinooks. The game was highlighted by a clutch two-RBI single from catcher Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) in the ninth inning to give them the lead. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Horvath would earn the win for Green Bay after striking out three batters over the team's last five defensive outs.

Drawing the start on the mound was Jackson Murphy (Roanoke) who made his first appearance for the team. Murphy led the team in innings pitched with 3.0 but issued five walks throughout the game. Jett Thielke (Belmont) led the team in strikeouts with four.

Green Bay's 5-3 record leaves them in sole possession of second in the Great Lakes West Division. Lakeshore and Madison also hold 4-4 records and trail Green Bay by one game. Fond du Lac is currently in last place with a 2-6 record but are trending upwards with a win over the Wausau Woodchucks in their previous game.

On the year, Green Bay leads the season series against Fond du Lac 2-0. In the previous meeting between these two teams, the Rockers won 9-5, receiving help at the plate from Kyle West (Charleston) who had two home runs.

Taking the hill for the Rockers in Tuesday night's matchup will be Brett Sanchez (Belhaven). The contest will be his second start of the year, which was also against Fond du Lac. In that outing, Sanchez was able to get into a rhythm, striking out five batters and only allowing four hits across six innings of work.

Pitching for the Dock Spiders will be Tyler Peck (Ohio). In one appearance this season, Peck has an 0-1 record after giving up seven earned runs across 4.2 innings.

Tuesday night's matchup will be another round of 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesday. When you purchase multiple tickets for the game, the price of those tickets will be halved.

Tuesday night's pregame concert will be performed by Nicki Sims. Music will begin when the gates open at 5:35 p.m.

First pitch at Capital Credit Union Park in Ashwaubenon will be at 6:35 p.m. where the Green Bay offense will look to pick up where they left off against the Dock Spiders in the season's first series.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

