Homestand Preview: Tees, Fireworks, and a Thor Jersey Auction

Tuesday, June 14th at 7pm

The Crawdads return Tuesday for their last homestand of the first half to take on the Greenville Drive.

The team will be playing as the Llamas de Hickory in a celebration of Latinx culture thanks to Centro Latino.

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, June 15th at 7pm

It's Ladies Night, so come out for an evening dedicated to the women! We'll have Wine & Design out at the ballpark so sign up to enjoy a glass of wine while painting your own masterpiece. You can register for a slot and pick your design here.

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday, brought to you by Arby's! All kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

It is also Wine Wednesday and fans can enjoy discounted wines and a sampling by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

Thursday, June 16th at 7pm

We're celebrating the world's most popular sport on Thursday night! Break out the shin guards or your favorite soccer jersey and get a discounted $6 ticket.

It's Thirsty Thursday so enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Fyreside Taproom and Focus News.

As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, customers can get $6 tickets with their Peoples Bank card.

Friday, June 17th at 7pm

Crawdads fans assemble! Friday night is our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game. The 'Dads will be taking the field in Thor-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off via MiLB Auctions.

Friday will be a Catawba Science Center Night and members can get 2 free tickets to the game with their card. Family memberships can get 4 free tickets.

Following the game we will be shooting off fireworks presented by Weichert Realtors: Team Metro and Big Dawg 92.1.

Saturday, June 18th at 7pm

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be stopping by the Frans for his one of a kind act of balancing anything and everything you can think of on his face! He'll be performing skits on the field as well as taking fan challenges in the crowd.

Make sure to get here early on Saturday, the Crawdads will be giving away tee shirts to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Duck Graphics and Kicks 103.3.

It is also Black's Tire & Auto Night and fans can bring a receipt from a recent purchase at Black's to receive 4 free tickets.

Sunday, May 29th at 3pm

There's no better place to spend Father's Day than at the ballpark with the 'Dads.

It is also Juneteenth and the Crawdads will be commemorating the holiday with a pre-game ceremony.

It is also Church Bulletin Sunday and fans can bring their bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The team will then donate $4 back the bulletin's respective church thanks to Catawba Shoe Store.

