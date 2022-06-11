Panacual Tosses Renegades over Jersey Shore

June 11, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - In a dazzling pitcher's duel, the Hudson Valley Renegades squeaked by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws 1-0 on Saturday night at Dutchess Stadium.

Josue Panacual (2-0) turned in one of the best starts of his career, tossing a career-high 7.0 shutout innings on the night. In just his second start in High-A, the right-hander scattered six hits - all singles - and didn't walk a batter while striking out nine to tie his career high.

Only one BlueClaw, Johan Rojas in the first, reached third base, and the team did not get another runner into scoring position until the seventh in Panacual's dominant outing.

Anthony Seigler led off the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run that was tucked just fair down the left field line. The blast was Seigler's third of the season with the Renegades, and gave the club a 1-0 lead.

That was the only run allowed by Jersey Shore starter Ben Brown in 6.0 innings. The right-hander allowed only two hits and struck out 11 as he matched wits with Panacual.

Ryan Miller fired a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two as he bridged the gap to Alex Mauricio who shut down the BlueClaws 1-2-3 in the ninth for his team-leading fifth save. Panacual, Miller and Mauricio combined to strike out 13 batters and walk only one.

At a total time of 1:51, this was the fastest game of the season for Hudson Valley by 17 minutes. It was also the first time that the Renegades completed a nine-inning game in under two hours since July 13, 2018 against West Virginia.

The contest was the first 1-0 win for the Renegades of the season, with their last coming almost exactly a year ago - June 10, 2021 at Brooklyn.

The Renegades complete their series with the BlueClaws on Sunday afternoon at Dutchess Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 1:45. LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-1, 2.38) opens the game for Hudson Valley, Phillies No. 2 prospect RHP Andrew Painter makes his High-A debut for Jersey Shore.

Hudson Valley Renegades Record:

27-29

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.