Brown Fans 11 But Claws Fall 1-0 on Saturday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Josue Panacual bested Ben Brown in a pitchers duel on Saturday, with Hudson Valley topping the BlueClaws 1-0 on a solo home run by Anthony Seigler.

In one hour and 47 minutes, the two teams combined to strike out 24 hitters and Hudson Valley (27-29) leveled their series with the BlueClaws (22-33) at three games apiece.

Brown retired the first nine hitters he faced but Seigler hit a lead-off home run in the fourth inning in what turned out to be the game's only run. It was his third home run of the year.

The BlueClaws right-hander struck out 11 for the second time in three starts. He's allowed just two earned runs in 27.2 innings with 44 strikeouts over his last five starts.

Meanwhile, Panacual scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out nine. Alex Mauricio got the last three outs for his second save.

Johan Rojas had two hits and stole his 29th base of the year. Rojas has not been caught on the bases this season.

Erubiel Armenta and Jason Ruffcorn threw scoreless innings for Jersey Shore.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 2:05 pm. RHP Andrew Painter, the Phillies first-round pick from the 2020 draft, is scheduled to make his BlueClaws debut.

