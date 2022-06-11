Hoppers Lose to Dash, Fall to 4-6 in Battle of I-40
June 11, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
WINSTON-SALEM â Bryan Ramos hit a two-run home run, and Moises Castillo drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-2 at Truist Stadium on Friday night.
Right-hander Jesus Valles (3-1) picked up the win in relief, working four solid innings and allowing just one run while striking out three.
Jackson Glenn hit a solo home run for the Hoppers â his second of the year â and ï»¿Yoyner Fajardoï»¿ tied the score 2-2 in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly to drive in ï»¿Ernny Ordonezï»¿.
Ordoñez went 1-for-4 with a run scored, and ï»¿Francisco Acunaï»¿ finished 2-for-3.
Hoppers' right-hander Logan Hofmann (0-1) took the loss in relief, giving up two runs in the seventh inning. Hofman struck out three in two innings of work.
NOTES
Greensboro trails Winston-Salem 6-4 in the season series known as "The Battle for I-40" rivalry.
The Grasshoppers have lost 11 of their last 14 games.
Greensboro is 9-9 in one-run games this season. The Hoppers have won eight of their last 12 one-run games.
Leadoff hitter Yoyner Fajardo went 0-for-3 with an RBI Friday, but he has hit safely in 20 of 27 games played, with 10 multi-hit games. Fajardo is 31-for-101 and his .307 batting average would rank seventh in the Sally League if he had enough plate appearances to qualify.
Center fielder ï»¿Hudson Headï»¿, a 21-year-old rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 20 prospect in Pittsburgh's farm system, went 0-for-3 with a walk Saturday. Head has hits in 18 of his last 22 games. He has reached base in 29 of his last 32 games.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 11, 2022
- Hoppers Lose to Dash, Fall to 4-6 in Battle of I-40 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.