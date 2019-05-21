Holt, HernÃ¡ndez Help Key PawSox Win

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Pawtucket Red Sox pounded out 15 hits and never trailed in an 11-8 win over the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

The night had a distinct Red Sox-Yankees feel to it, due in large part to the presence of Red Sox rehabbers Dustin Pedroia and Brock Holt, plus the friendly wager made between the front office staffs of the PawSox and RailRiders in the fall. Because the Red Sox defeated the Yankees in the 2018 ALDS, the RailRiders agreed to allow the first 2,004 fans wearing Boston or Pawtucket team gear into the ballpark for free. "Shipping Up to Boston" blared after the eighth inning, and "Dirty Water" greeted the PawSox in the handshake line after their series-opening victory.

The PawSox (16-25) scored six runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in starting the three-game series with the RailRiders (21-19).

Holt (1-for-5, R, 2B, RBI), who played seven innings at shortstop, jump-started the big first inning with an RBI wall-ball double that he pulled into right field. He also lined out sharply to second in the third inning and grounded out hard to second in the sixth.

Pedroia, who played seven innings at second base, went 1-for-5 with a line-drive single into center in the sixth. The three-time World Series champion helped turn a 5-4-3 double play that ended the bottom of the first inning.

In his third game with the PawSox, Marco Hernández went 4-for-5 with three singles and a solo home run that supplied insurance in the top of the ninth inning. Hernández, who has battled shoulder surgeries since he last appeared in the majors in 2017, hadn't homered or had a four-hit game since the 2016 season.

Mike Miller (2-for-5, R, RBI, BB) upped his average to .303, while Josh Ockimey (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, RBI) crushed his 12th home run of the season. Juan Centeno (3-for-5, R, 2B, 3 RBI) drove in three, and Gorkys Hernández connected on his third home run of the season.

Pawtucket starter Mike Shawaryn allowed five runs on four hits and seven walks in 3.2 innings, while relievers Jeremy Bleich (W, 2-1), Dan Runzler (H, 2), Josh Taylor (H, 4) and Jenrry Mejia combined to finish off the win.

The PawSox continue their three-game series with the RailRiders on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Pawtucket left-hander Matthew Kent (0-1, 9.72) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty Raynel Espinal (1-4, 6.49). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:05 p.m.

Following an eight-game, seven-day road trip, the PawSox return home May 28-June 4 (Tuesday-Sunday) for a nine-game homestand. On Friday May 31, the first 5,000 fans coming to McCoy Stadium for the 6:05 p.m. game against the Tim Tebow-led Syracuse Mets will receive a collector's edition PawSox Baseball Card Set honoring the World Champion Red Sox. On Saturday June 1 following a 6:15 p.m. game against the Mets, fans will be treated to Hits of the 2000s Post-Game Fireworks. Sunday June 2 will mark the next Sunday Funday at McCoy Stadium, where fans can play catch in the outfield grass before the game and run the bases afterward.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

