Hogs Game Day: IceHogs and Griffins Collide at BMO Harris Bank Center Tonight

February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League (NHL), welcome the Grand Rapids Griffins to BMO Harris Bank Center tonight at 6:00 for game two of a four-game homestand. Tonight is the first of eight scheduled meetings between the two clubs.

Snap the Skid

The IceHogs look to snap a season-opening four-game winless streak (0-3-1-0) tonight against the Griffins. The stretch is tied for the longest season-opening skid in team history after an 0-3-0-1 start to the 2012-13 season. The IceHogs picked up a 5-4 win over Charlotte in Game 5 of the campaign on Oct. 21, 2012.

Hogs and Wolves Rivalry Fired Up

In their first four games of the 2020-21 season, the IceHogs battled the Wolves three times, including their last contest on Tuesday. The Wolves, the top team in the Central Division with a 5-0-0-0 start, claimed wins in all three meetings, 5-4, 5-2, and held on for a 3-2 win on Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank Center. Both clubs are in the top three in the AHL in average penalty minutes per contest. The Wolves lead the league at 19.40 PIMs per game and the IceHogs sit third at 16.25 PIMs/game.

Hogs Strike Quick in the Third Period

In a span of 19 seconds, the IceHogs scored twice in the third period on Tuesday to set up a one-goal game against the Wolves. Forward Chris Wilkie deflected in his second goal of the season at 7:01 of the fame and he quickly assisted defenseman Isaak Phillips' first pro goal off the ensuing faceoff at 7:20.

Five-Five Split

The IceHogs and Griffins enter the 14th season of their Central-Division rivalry with the Hogs holding a 53-39-5-4 all-time record. Last season, the Hogs split their 10-game, head-to-head series, 5-5-0-0.

Lockdown Defense

In each of the 10 meetings between the Hogs and Griffins last season, the victor held the opposition to two goals or less. Rockford picked up 5-2, 3-1, 2-1 (shootout), 2-1 (shootout) and 4-0 wins while Grand Rapids claimed 4-2, 5-2, 4-1, 2-1 and 3-0 victories.

Home Ice Advantage

Over the past five seasons in the IceHogs/Griffins rivalry, the home team has carried the upper hand. The IceHogs are 16-8-0-0 at BMO Harris Bank Center while the Griffins are 16-4-2-2 at Van Andel Arena.

Here or There

The IceHogs host the Griffins in the first three meetings of the head-to-head series (Feb. 18, Mar. 3, Mar. 11) and visit Grand Rapids, Michigan the following four consecutive gatherings (Mar. 13, Mar. 16, Apr. 10, and Apr. 28). The series closes on May 5 at BMO Harris Bank Center.

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 0-3-1-0, 1 point (5th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 1-2-0-0, 2 points (4th, Central Division)

2019-20 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 29-30-2-2, 62 points (5th, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 29-27-3-4 65 points (3rd, Central Division)

2020-21 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Feb. 18 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 3 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 11 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

Mar. 13 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

Mar. 16 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

Apr. 10 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

Apr. 28 IceHogs at Griffins 6 p.m.

May 1 Griffins at IceHogs 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Griffins 2019-20 Head-to-Head Record

5-5-0-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

53-39-5-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (2nd season with IceHogs)

Grand Rapids: Ben Simon (3rd season with Griffins)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Grand Rapids: Detroit Red Wings

