Four Players Reassigned to Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards T.J. Tynan, Miikka Salomaki and Kiefer Sherwood have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with goaltender Hunter Miska.

Tynan led the Eagles with 47 points in 42 games last season, while also finishing second in the AHL with 42 assists. Selected in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 28-year-old has played in 19 NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Avalanche. Tynan collected his first NHL point with an assist in Colorado's 7-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on November 30th, 2019 and skated in 16 total games with the Avalanche during the 2019-20 season. Tynan has produced 313 points (63g/250a) in 409 career AHL regular-season games. He has 21 points (3g/18a) in 42 total postseason contests and won a Calder Cup with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2016.

Salomaki spent the majority of the 2019-20 season with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals, tallying 15 points (5g/10a) in 41 games while appearing in five games (1g/0a) for the Nashville Predators. Following a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Salomaki skated in eight games for the club's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, tallying four points (2g/2a). Selected by Nashville in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Salomaki has collected 27 points (12g/15a) in 167 career NHL contests, all for the Predators. He has also appeared in 30 Stanley Cup Playoff games, recording three points (1g/2a).

Sherwood began the 2020-21 season with the Avalanche, generating two assists in four contests. The 25-year-old split the 2019-20 season between the Anaheim Ducks and the club's AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, tallying one assist in 10 games for the Ducks and 23 points (16g/7a) in 37 contests for San Diego. Signed by Anaheim as a free agent on March 19, 2018, Sherwood has skated in 64 career NHL games and has recorded 15 points (6g/9a). The 6-foot, 194-pound right wing has produced 43 points (24g/19a) in 77 career AHL regular-season contests and added eight points (4g/4a) in 16 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Miska has posted a record of 16-6-3 in 26 games with the Eagles, generating a 2.48 goals-against average and a .924 save-percentage. His .924 save-percentage ranked fifth among all AHL goaltenders during the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old began the 2020-21 campaign by appearing in two NHL games with the Avalanche, going 0-1-1 with a 3.55 GAA and a. 881 save-percentage. Miska has a 48-27-4 record in 87 career AHL contests with the Eagles and Tucson Roadrunners and has recorded a 2.70 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and three shutouts. Miska made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 13, 2018 at Detroit.

Colorado will continue its five-game road trip when the Eagles travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Friday, February 19th at 7:00pm MT. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

