Comets Downed in the Shootout by the Americans, 4-3

February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - Despite the plethora of chances for both Utica and Rochester in overtime, it took a shootout for the decision as Rochester won 4-3 over Utica.

After the first went scoreless and both teams hit the post in the first frame, it was the Comets that struck in the second period while on the man advantage. Carson Focht sent a pass to Steve Santini who blasted a one-timer that was deflected by Lukas Jasek passed Ukko Pekka Luukkonen at 12:21. It was Jasek's first goal of the season. After some controversy when Sven Baertschi thought he scored a goal, the play developed into a two-on-one rush for Rochester. While they didn't score, the Amerks drew a penalty and scored on their advantage after Jean Sebastien Dea lifted the puck over the shoulder of netminder Jon Gillies and in the net at 19:03.

As we entered the third period tied 1-1, Rochester took the lead just 16 seconds into the game when Remi Elie took a favorable bounce off the boards and hammered a shot into the top corner giving Rochester a 2-1 lead. The Comets wouldn't be down for long when they struck for two goals in less than two minutes. The first, by Jonah Gadjovich when he fired a rebound in passed Luukkonen in at 4:48 giving him three goals in two games. Utica scored another power play goal after Sam Anas put the puck right to the stick of Nathan Walker who deflected it in at 6:40.

With the Comets holding a 3-2 lead, the Amerks struck for the tying goal on a power play when Steven Fogerty deflected a point shot past Gillies to tie the game at 3-3.

With no scoring in overtime, the teams went a shootout and it was Rochester scoring on all three shooters including CJ Smith, Jack Quinn and Jean Sebastien Dea. The Comets only mustered one goal from Sam Anas and a failed attempt by Kole Lind. The Comets outshot Rochester 38-26 and went 3 for 4 on the power play but gave up two power play goals on four chances against.

The Comets will be back in action against Rochester at the Adirondack Bank Center on February 28 against Rochester.

