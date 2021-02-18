American Hockey League Announces Schedule Changes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Tucson Roadrunners, their three games this weekend against the San Jose Barracuda have been postponed.

Tucson was scheduled to host San Jose on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

Make-up dates have not been determined.

POSTPONED: AHL Game #49 - San Jose at Tucson - from Fri., Feb. 19 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #61 - San Jose at Tucson - from Sat., Feb. 20 to TBD

POSTPONED: AHL Game #65 - San Jose at Tucson - from Sun., Feb. 21 to TBD

