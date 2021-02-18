AHL Announces Schedule Changes for Weekend
February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Tucson Roadrunners, their three games this weekend against the San Jose Barracuda have been postponed.
POSTPONED: AHL Game #49 - San Jose at Tucson - from Fri., Feb. 19 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #61 - San Jose at Tucson - from Sat., Feb. 20 to TBD
POSTPONED: AHL Game #65 - San Jose at Tucson - from Sun., Feb. 21 to TBD
