Barracuda Assign Five to ECHL
February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has reassigned five players to the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) of the ECHL (@ECHL).
Steenn Pasichnuk - F
Krystof Hrabik - F
Kyle Topping - F
Joe Garreffa - F
Chaz Reddekopp - D
