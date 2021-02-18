Barracuda Assign Five to ECHL

Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has reassigned five players to the Allen Americans (@AllenAmericans) of the ECHL (@ECHL).

Steenn Pasichnuk - F

Krystof Hrabik - F

Kyle Topping - F

Joe Garreffa - F

Chaz Reddekopp - D

