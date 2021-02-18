AHL Announces Postponement of Barracuda's Next Three Games

February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL), the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) next three games scheduled against Tucson have been postponed.

San Jose was scheduled to play at the Roadrunners on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

Make-up dates have not been determined.

The Barracuda are next scheduled to play on Thurs., Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) at Solar4America Ice at San Jose.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.