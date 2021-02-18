AHL Announces Postponement of Barracuda's Next Three Games
February 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca. - The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Tucson Roadrunners (@RoadrunnersAHL), the San Jose Barracuda's (@SJBarracuda) next three games scheduled against Tucson have been postponed.
San Jose was scheduled to play at the Roadrunners on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.
Make-up dates have not been determined.
The Barracuda are next scheduled to play on Thurs., Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) at Solar4America Ice at San Jose.
